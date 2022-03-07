Brenham Man Dies In A Saturday Morning Murder In Bryan

A Brenham man has died from what Bryan police is investigating as a murder on the city’s northeast side.

Saturday morning just before two a.m., officers heard gunfire in the area of Highway 21 and Marino Road.

Investigators believe the unidentified person who was shot was not random.

No arrests have been announced.

Bryan police announced Monday morning the person who died was 20 year old Keyshawn Brown.

Officers who were in the neighborhood on patrol found Brown’s body on the ground near the highway.