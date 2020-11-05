Brenham Man Arrested In College Station On Charges From The Shooting Of A Bryan Man

A Brenham man was arrested in College Station Tuesday night on a charge of shooting a Bryan man in the doorway of his home last week.

38 year old Cochise Hickey is accused of being part of a group planning to rob 46 year old Robert Ray Morrison.

Hickey was not identified in the Bryan police arrest report as the one who shot Morrison, who died from his injuries.

The arrest report stated Hickey was aware that other participants in the robbery were armed.

Hickey was taken to jail by College Station police following a traffic stop for not having insurance. That was after CSPD received an anonymous tip of Hickey’s location.

Hickey remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $83,000 dollars on a BPD charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and CSPD charges of driving without insurance, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, and possession of drug paraphernalia.