HOUSTON, Tex. – Christian Javier tossed six shutout innings and the Houston Astros capped off a sweep over the Oakland Athletics Sunday, 6-3 at Minute Maid Park.

Alex Bregman continued his hot streak at the plate, blasting a two-run homer in a game that honored the victims and survivors of the Uvalde shooting.

He and the ‘Stros (75-41) will travel to Chicago Monday to visit the White Sox at 7:10 p.m.

Pre-game begins at 6:40 on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.