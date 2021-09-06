Brazos Valley State Representative Ben Leman Not Running For Reelection

One of the Brazos Valley’s state representative announces he is not running for reelection.

Ben Leman’s announcement comes before state lawmakers return for a special session to redraw legislative districts following the 2020 census.

Leman serves HD-13, which covers Grimes, Burleson, Washington, Austin, Colorado, Fayette, and Lavaca counties.

Leman posted on his social media that “responsibilities and duties outside of public office will require much more of my time moving forward” and “it is clear the current season of my public service is winding down for the near future.”

Leman is completing his second full term in HD-13. That is after the former Grimes County judge won a special election in May of 2018 to finish the term when Lois Kolkhorst moved to the state senate.