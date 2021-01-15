Listen to “Brazos Valley Real Estate Hits $1 Billion in 2020” on Spreaker.

News release from Bryan-College Station Regional Association of REALTORS®:

Like lots of things, the real estate market in 2020 was anything but typical. The Bryan-College Station Regional Association of REALTORS and MLS recently released annual data for their database. For the first time, overall sales volume topped $1 Billion. That total sales volume represents a 19% increase from 2019.

The year was marked with consistently increasing sales month-over-month and decreasing active listings, as well. The year-end total sales hit 3,879 listings sold. With sales so high, inventory has had a hard time keeping up.

Over the last few years, the market has held 1150-1250 active listings in its system at years-end. At the end of December, we only had 838 active listings. That low level of inventory has fostered a multiple-offer and ultra-competitive market, especially in moderate price points.

Though no one has a crystal ball, we anticipate that the market will continue to run at the same pace we have experienced over the last six months. Buyers will enjoy low interest rates for the time being and sellers will be exposed to a larger number or potential buyers. Each side of the transaction should be prepared to move quick and be realistic about what the market currently has to offer.

As always, it is recommended that buyers and sellers alike use a local REALTOR®. A local practitioner has access to the BCS Regional Multiple Listing Service and knows our marketplace. You can get more information about the market and the process at BCSRealtor.com.