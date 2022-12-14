Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels Stays Put with Facility Improvements

In October, the Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels program learned its current property near downtown Bryan was being put up for sale.

At a sale price of more than $300,000, Director Ken Barnes says he wasn’t sure what they were going to do.

“We are a non-profit, and we don’t really have funds to relocate or purchase another building, so we were in a pretty tight spot,” says Barnes.

Barnes says the day after Meals on Wheels went public with their predicament, Oldham Goodwin CEO Casey Oldham called and asked how they could help.

“And said OK we are going to make sure we get the building purchased and get that out of the way and we will iron out the details later,” says Barnes of Oldham.

Barnes says that phone call is a testament to the character of this community.

“I didn’t think it would happen that quick, but I knew they would be there to help us,” says Barnes.

Oldham Goodwin and its partners purchased the building and have plans for improvements to the facility.

Click below to hear Ken Barnes visiting with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber.

Listen to “Meals on Wheels Stays Put with Facility Improvements” on Spreaker.

News release from Oldham Goodwin:

The Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels program will continue to serve daily meals to hundreds of local residents, including many seniors living at or below the poverty level. Oldham Goodwin sponsored a partnership to purchase and improve the facility that houses Meals on Wheels after it went on the market, which initially put the home and operations of the vital community resource at risk.

“When we heard this essential program was in danger because the building they operate out of had to be sold, we made it a priority to find a solution,” says Oldham Goodwin CEO Casey Oldham. “Our investors flooded us with calls asking how they could help. We are thrilled to announce today that we will be purchasing the building and plan to fund several improvements that will be a win for Meals on Wheels, the people they serve, and the community around their facility.”

“Our one and only mission is to ensure that our local Meals on Wheels has a quality, stable homebase to do the crucial work they do in our community for a very long time without having to spend money on a new facility,” Oldham adds.

Brazos Valley Meals on Wheels director Ken Barnes describes the importance of continued operations at the organization’s long-time home base.

“For over four decades Meals on Wheels in Brazos Valley has been a lifeline for seniors, not just for nutrition but also serving as a wellness check for many who don’t get visitors. We make sure our clients are safe, fed and living in healthy environments,” says Barnes. “This joint effort by Oldham Goodwin and its partners is absolutely the greatest Christmas present we could have asked for. Now we can continue operations and work to increase our reach to serve even more seniors.”

Several local individuals and businesses have joined the effort to save Meals on Wheels’ home, including accounting firm Thompson, Derrig & Craig and attorney Jeff Paradowski.

“Getting involved to help a vulnerable population like our community’s seniors was a no brainer; I had to do everything I could,” says Paradowski. “This deal is a win-win for everyone, and I am so thankful to be a part of it. This lifesaving building served over a thousand meals per day to our community during Covid and now can continue to be dedicated to this noble purpose with no future fear of being shut down.”.

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez says the Meals on Wheels building purchase also helps with ongoing efforts for downtown revitalization.

“The City of Bryan is all about the responsible redevelopment of our downtown and protecting our citizens; this project will do both. We are so grateful a concerned group of community members were able to come together and make it happen.”