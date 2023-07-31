Brazos Valley Food Bank Hosts 30th Annual Feast of Caring

The 30th annual Feast of Caring, benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank, is Wednesday, August 2nd.

Theresa Mangapora, Executive Director, says the meal of sausage, beans and rice is free, but they ask for donations.

“In years past, we’ve never really set an amount that we recommend. This year we are going to have some signage that does exactly that,” says Mangapora.

Mangapora says one reason for the signage is the high prices of food.

“If you were going out to lunch or even providing yourself your own meal, whatever you’d pay to do those things would be more expensive than what it has been in the last five years, so we are looking for donations to match that price expectation,” says Mangapora.

Mangapora says people in need are also dealing with high utility bills this time of year.

The come and go lunch is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazos Center.

Click HERE to make a monetary donation.

