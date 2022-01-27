Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Presentation To The Bryan City Council

January meetings of the Bryan city council included an economic development recruiting update from the president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC).

Matt Prochaska said during the 2021 calendar year, 11 business and industrial prospects made committments to locate in the Bryan/College Station area.

Prochaska also said there was more interest in 2021 by prospective businesses and industries.

And he broke down prospect interest in the city of Bryan during 2021.

Councilmen asked for additional information about 2021 economic development recruiting and committments in Bryan and the EDC’s operating and economic development funds.

