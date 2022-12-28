Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Board Hires An Interim President/CEO

A leadership transition continues at the Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC).

BVEDC board chairman Seth McKinney tells WTAW News an interim president/CEO starts in January.

Mike Rollins retired in 2019 after 18 years leading Austin’s economic development efforts. Before that, he spent 12 years in a similar position in Nashville, Tennessee.

McKinney says “I can’t speak highly enough about his background”, which covers 40 years in the industry.

There will be a nationwide search for a permanent replacement for Matt Prochaska, who left BVEDC after more than five years at the agency that is governed by the twin cities, Brazos County, and Texas A&M.

Rollins tells WTAW News “I’ve always been intrigued by the Bryan/College Station area, and always thought that its best times are still in the future. And I’d like to be part of creating the strategy to move forward.”

Rollins says he “plans to hit the ground running in January. I’m going to be seeking to get input and comments from community leaders as well as private sector leaders.”

