Brazos Transit District Investigating A Public Transportation Version Of Ridesharing

A public transportation version of ridesharing in College Station and Bryan is being explored by the Brazos Transit District (BTD).

General manager Wendy Weedon says government money is available for what they call microtransit services.

Weedon hopes to have a pilot program started within the next year with a company that works with public transportation agencies.

She says microtransit has become more popular around the country since the start of the pandemic.

Weedon says they are looking at ridesharing as a way to extend service later in the evening, which is BTD customers top request.

Ridesharing was part of a presentation and conversation during a BTD presentation at the June meeting of the Bryan-College Station metropolitan planning organization’s (BCS-MPO) policy board.

That presentation included BTD ridership levels in Bryan/College Station and plans to add and replace BTD shelters and benches.

Click HERE to read and download Brazos Transit District presentation materials from the June 1, 2022 BCS-MPO policy board meeting.

Click below for comments from BTD planning and development director Taslima Khandaker at the BCS-MPO meeting, followed an interview with BTD general manager Wendy Weedon and WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

