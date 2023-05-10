Brazos County’s Sheriff & Juvenile Services Director Comments Following Three County Proclamations For Their Employees

This week’s Brazos County commission meeting included three proclamations recognizing employees in the sheriff’s and juvenile services departments.

Sheriff Wayne Dicky and juvenile services director Linda Ricketson thanked their employees and commissioners following proclamations for national correctional officers and employees week, national nurses recognition week, and national law enforcement officers week.

A fourth proclamation was also issued, recognizing national child care providers.

Click below to hear comments during the May 9, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting from Wayne Dicky and Linda Ricketson and the proclamations read by county judge Duane Peters.

