Brazos County’s Regional Mobility Authority Board To Ask Local Governing Bodies For Financial Assistance

The Brazos County Regional Mobility Authority (RMA) is asking for money from the cities of Bryan and College Station, Brazos County and Texas A&M.

The RMA’s board chairman, Barry Moore, says they continue to look for a more permanent funding mechanism after citizens voted against increasing vehicle registration fees by $10 dollars.

Moore says the way the state law is written, the vehicle registration fee is the most transparent way for RMA’s to be funded.

But he does not think it makes sense to ask the community for something they recently turned down.

