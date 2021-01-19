Every other month, representatives of Brazos County governing bodies and other organizations hold what’s called the intergovernmental committee meeting. An update was presented on Brazos County pandemic vaccination efforts. Those participating included the B/CS city councils and school boards, the county commission, the Brazos Valley economic development corporation, the arts council, and Blinn College.

Tuesday’s meeting included an announcement that the Red Cross is sponsoring a website to recruit vaccine administration site volunteers. After the meeting, the Brazos community emergency operations center (CEOC) announced the online link for those who can give shots, do data entry, and direct traffic among other positions. CLICK HERE TO BE DIRECTED TO THE VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION SITE.

The meeting was held at the Brazos Valley council of governments (BVCOG) offices in Bryan. BVCOG executive director Tom Wilkinson, who was the first to express frustrations over vaccine distribution, reminded those attending about the relocation efforts of 12,000 who escaped hurricane Katrina.

Brazos County’s recently hired pandemic response coordinator, retired sheriff’s office chief deputy Jim Stewart, brought up the development of a county portal to take vaccine registrations and move registrations previously made at local hospitals and pharmacies to the county’s portal.

Stewart says as of Tuesday, they don’t know how many future vaccine doses Brazos County is getting from the state. Stewart says the state wants to know Brazos County can administer what they allocate.

Click below for comments from the January 19, 2021 meeting of the Brazos County intergovernmental committee meeting. Speakers include Tom Wilkinson, Jim Stewart, Bryan ISD school board member Ruthie Waller, and Brazos County commissioner Steve Aldrich.

Listen to “Brazos County's intergovernmental committee gets a pandemic vaccination update that includes recruiting volunteers” on Spreaker.