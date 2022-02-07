Brazos County Voters Expected To Consider Referendums This November To Raise Vehicle Registration Fees And Road Bond Issue

Those attending this year’s Bryan/College Station chamber of commerce economic outlook conference heard that Brazos County voters are expected consider two referendums in this November’s election to provide money for future road projects.

The chairman of the Brazos County regional mobility authority (RMA), Barry Moore of College Station, said they are working on asking voters to increase vehicle registration fees $10 dollars a year. Based on the more than 161,000 registered vehicles, that would generate more than $1.6 million dollars a year.

Brazos County judge Duane Peters said the commissioners court is talking about asking voters to consider a road bond issue. The amount was not disclosed.

Moore and Peters said the money would go towards matching state funding for future Brazos County transportation projects.

