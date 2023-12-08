Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector Kristy Roe Announces Not Running For Re-election

Brazos County tax assessor-collector Kristy Roe announces she is not seeking re-election to a fifth term.

Roe’s 38 year career also included serving four terms as the tax assessor-collector in Coke County, which is north of San Angelo.

Statement from Kristy Roe:

I wanted to notify you that I have decided not to file for re-election for the 2025-2028 term of office for Brazos County Tax Assessor-Collector.

After 38 years in this field, and serving in two Texas Counties as tax assessor, I have decided to step aside, take time to enjoy my family, and perhaps do a little traveling with my husband, Billy.

Serving the residents of Brazos County is an honor and a pleasure, and I am grateful each day for the opportunity to do so.

I have no current plans to leave office prior to the end of this term.

Click below to hear Kristy Roe’s interview with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

