Brazos County Sheriff’s Second Arrest Following The Recent Capture Of An Escaped Inmate

A second person has been arrested following the capture of a Brazos County jail escapee.

The girlfriend of the escapee is accused of hindering sheriff’s deputies as they were looking for the man who snuck out of a hospital room on Valentines Day.

According to the arrest report, 19 year old Kaylie Sisco changed her story when she told investigators when she last spoke with 19 year old Cody Rowley.

The last account she gave was that she picked him up in Bryan after he escaped and she drove him to Iola where he stayed in the night in a R-V.

Sisco is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.

Her brother, Clayton, is also out of jail on bond following his arrest for threatening a deputy while the search for Rowley was underway.

Rowley is serving a four month sentence for failing to identify himself.

Rowley’s bond on the escape charge was set at $100,000 dollars.