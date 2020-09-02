Brazos County Sheriff’s Investigators Looking For Suspects In 16 Vehicle Burglaries

The Brazos County sheriff’s office has obtained video from one of 16 victims of vehicle burglaries that happened the same night in the same subdivision.

All of the vehicles in the Meadowcreek subdivision were unlocked.

Between 2 and 6 a.m. on August 24th, three men are accused of entering the vehicles and taking items that included a gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brazos County Crimestoppers or one of two investigators. Phone numbers are listed below.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

In the early morning of August 24th, 2020, Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple calls for Burglary of a Motor Vehicle throughout the Meadowcreek subdivision.

Sometime between 2:00 AM and 6:00 AM, sixteen vehicles were burglarized. Some of the vehicles were only rummaged through and had nothing stolen. However, others had miscellaneous items stolen, to include a handgun.

Security footage was provided by a victim that showed three males involved in this criminal episode.

We are currently investigating the identity of the suspects, and have provided a video for release to the public.

If you have any information regarding these individuals please contact Investigator Dennis (979-361-4942) or Investigator Ostiguin (979-361-4955).

To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

Video obtained by the Brazos County sheriff’s office from one of the vehicle burglary victims: