Brazos County Sheriff’s Announces The Death Of A Jail Inmate

The Brazos County sheriff’s office has announced the death of a jail inmate.

According to a news release, a 44 year old man from Hearne was arrested by College Station police Thursday night and arrived at the jail Friday just after 1 a.m.

Just before 8 a.m., jail staff reported the man appeared to be in medical distress. That was followed by medical staff lifesaving efforts and the inmate being taken to a hospital where he later died.

The Texas Jail Commission has been notified, as required by the sheriff’s office.

Following an internal investigation by the sheriff’s office and an investigation by Texas Rangers, a custodial death report will be sent to the Texas attorney general’s office.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to WTAW News the identify of the inmate was Terrance D’Shawn Hammond.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

On Friday May 13, 2022 at approximately 8:38 a.m., a 44-year-old male from Hearne, Texas, was transported from the Brazos County Detention Center to CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan. He was pronounced dead at 08:53 a.m. at the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The man was initially detained by the College Station Police Department at 11:23 p.m. then was subsequently arrested and transported to the jail. He was accepted at the jail at 01:14 a.m. and was in the process of being admitted on charges of:

Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1/1-B<1G,

Fail to Identify Fugitive Intentionally Giving False/Fictitious information,

Travis County Warrant for Child Support, and

Brazos County Warrant for Fail to Identify Fugitive Intentionally Giving False/Fictitious information.

At approximately 07:57 a.m. jail staff conducted a check on the man and he appeared to be in medical distress. Medical staff at the Detention Center were called to evaluate him, and immediately began performing lifesaving efforts. During this time, at approximately 08:00 a.m., 911 was called and EMS arrived at approximately 08:06 a.m. Bryan EMS conducted their evaluation and transported him to the hospital where he later died.

The Texas Jail Commission has been notified as required. A Custodial Death Report will be forwarded to the Texas Attorney General upon completion of an internal investigation conducted by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and an independent investigation conducted by the Texas Rangers.