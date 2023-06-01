Brazos County Officials Tell Suburban Homeowners That Replacing A Washed Out Culvert Is Their Responsibility

Homeowners in a suburban development northeast of Bryan attended two Brazos County commission meetings in May attempting to get the county to replace a washed out culvert the homeowners believe is the county’s responsibility.

Following the second round of public comments on May 30, county judge Duane Peters and the commission’s general counsel Bruce Erratt told the group that there is no record that the culvert on Greenleaf Lane in the Rustic Oaks development is the county’s responsibility.

One of the homeowners, Amy Cahill, contends that the portion of Greenleaf Lane that the county accepted in May of 1988 included the culvert. And Cahill said five original residents recalled seeing county employees dragging materials onto the culvert on at least two occasions.

Erratt said he and two county engineers spent hours researching the road since it was first brought to their attention in 2017.

Erratt and Peters told the affected homeowners that it is a crime for county resources to be used to repair a private road.

Peters brought up a past example when he was a commissioner of a county road employee losing their job when they fixed a privately owned road.

