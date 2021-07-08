Brazos County Offices Reopen Following Repairs From February’s Winter Storm

Water damage from February’s winter storm has been repaired at three Brazos County offices.

At this week’s county commission meeting, juvenile detention director Linda Ricketson thanked the sheriff’s office for bringing over a inmate crew to assist.

Click below for comments from Linda Ricketson during the July 6, 2021 Brazos County commission meeting.

Brazos County’s precinct three justice of the peace and constables office reopened to the public Thursday. Customers are asked to be patient as they get their phones and computers up and running.