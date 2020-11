A Brazos County mother who was arrested on Monday on a charge of trying to hide her daughter from a DPS trooper is also accused of human trafficking and forcing prostitution.

47 year old Connie Galvan-Galindo of Benchley is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $225,000 dollars.

Her daughter, 19 year old Destiny Galindo, was arrested for violating parole following convictions for three counts of assaulting a public servant.