Brazos County Judge Expresses Concerns About Lawsuits That Have Voter Approved Constitutional Amendments In Limbo

A lawsuit filed in a handful of counties that has held up the governor from certifying last month’s election has the concern of Brazos County judge Duane Peters.

Peters shared during Tuesday’s (December 5) county commission meeting that until the election results are certified, that jeopardizes the voter approved constitutional amendments that voters.

Those amendments include raising the amount of the homestead property tax exemption and increasing benefits for retired teachers.

Peters also brought up the senate passing senate bill six, which would have sped up the process of resolving the lawsuits.

But SB 6 did not reach the House until after the fourth special session ended.

