Brazos County Jail Population Includes Two Men With The Same First And Last Names

For two days this week, the Brazos County jail had two inmates with the name of Larry Workman, who both live in Bryan.

26 year old Larry Davon Workman Jr. was picked up by Bryan police last Saturday on multiple charges. This began when two officers in an unmarked vehicle saw a SUV change lanes without signaling. The officers pursued the SUV about two blocks before the vehicle stopped and a passenger identified as Workman got out. According to the arrest report, Workman jumped over two wooden privacy fences and ran into a wooded creek bed area. Two hours later and four miles away, Workman was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He remains held on a warrant from Burleson County charging him with continuous sexual assault of a child, a parole violation, and new charges of evading arrest with a prior conviction and possessing seven ounces of marijuana.

And online records indicate 31 year old Larry Jerrell Workman was arrested by Bryan police on Monday on two drug charges. Jerrell was released Tuesday after posting bonds totaling $14,000 dollars.