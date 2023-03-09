Brazos County Jail Population Is Again Approaching A Four Year High

The number of inmates at the Brazos County jail is closing in again on a four year high.

During the March 7 county commission meeting, commissioner Steve Aldrich wondered if a staffing shortage at state prisons resulted in keeping inmates longer in county custody.

The sheriff’s office chief deputy for corrections, Kevin Stuart said there are shortages of corrections officers worldwide.

Stuart said there are multiple factors, including a few more inmates who have not been able to post bond on felony charges.

He also said “there’s just many things in there, but not there’s not one thing that we know of that we can fix.”

The Brazos County jail population on March 7 was 678. Capacity is almost 1,100.

Click below for comments from Kevin Stuart and Steve Aldrich during the March 7, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.