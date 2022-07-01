Brazos County Jail Inmate Charged With Assaulting A Detention Officer While Awaiting Transport To A State Prison

A Brazos County jail inmate waiting to go to state prison is accused of biting a detention officer.

The officer went to the hospital for treatment of the bite to his rib area.

According to the sheriff’s office arrest report, security video showed the inmate head-butting the officer in the face before biting him.

The inmate, 30 year old Chaise Daniel of College Station, denied biting the officer.

According to online court records, Daniel was sentenced to 17 years after admitting to assaulting an officer last November and stealing a vehicle in April of last year.