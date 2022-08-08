Brazos County Historical Society Receives A State Award And College Station’s Historic Preservation Committee Presents Its 111th Marker

Brazos County commissioners during their August 2 meeting learned that the Brazos County historical committee received a state ward. Committee chairman Henry Mayo said the state historical commission award was for local efforts during 2021. Mayo says Brazos County is one of the highest generating counties for historical markers on an annual basis. Adjoining counties that also received the state’s distinguished service award were Burleson, Washington, and Milam counties.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the Brazos County historical committee award.

Click below for comments from Henry Mayo during the August 2, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

The July 28 meeting of the College Station city council included the presentation of the city’s 111th historical marker. The chairman of the city’s historic preservation committee, Gerald Burgner, provided the background information about a home at 605 Guernsey Street, which is south of the Texas A&M campus. The home was built between 1929 and 1932, or before the city was incorporated in 1938.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the College Station historical marker.

Click below for comments from Gerald Burgner during the July 28, 2022 College Station city council meeting.