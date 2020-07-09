Brazos County Historical Commission Receives Another State Award

The Brazos County historical commission continues to receive the state’s distinguished service award.

Local chairman Henry Mayo spoke for the 13 member volunteer board during this week’s county commission meeting.

Mayo said this year’s award in part followed the work of local historical commission member Sherry Frisk to bring a historic designation to the College Station cemetery.

Mayo says applications have been submitted for three new historical markers, including one at Boonville Cemetery.

Another three or four are in the pipeline.

Click below for comments from Henry Mayo during the July 7, 2020 Brazos County commission meeting: