Brazos County Health District Promoting Flu Shots And COVID Home Testing Kits

The Brazos County health district (BCHD) is promoting flu shots and picking up COVID home testing kids.

District spokeswoman Mary Parrish says there a record number of flu cases in October with 1,525. That compared with 489 in October of 2021 and 125 in October of 2020.

BCHD offers flu vaccines during normal immunization clinic hours Monday through Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Parrish says the health district is distributing free rapid COVID-19 home tests starting Friday, November 18 during normal business hours. Supplies are limited to two tests per person. Parrish says experts suggest taking a rapid COVID-19 test two days before an event and the morning of. If both tests come back negative, there is a low chance of having COVID-19.

Click below for comments from Mary Parrish, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver:

