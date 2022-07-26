Brazos County Health Authority Takes Your Pandemic Questions During A Virtual Meeting Thursday Afternoon

A doubling in the number of COVID cases in Brazos County has prompted health authority Dr. Seth Sullivan to hold a virtual meeting Thursday afternoon.

Mary Parrish at the health district says in May, there were 40 to 50 cases a day. That has jumped to between 80 to 100.

Parrish says a good number of people who previously contracted COVID are now getting infected with the latest variant, the Omicron B-A five.

Everyone is invited to ask questions of Doctor Sullivan on the health district’s Facebook page starting Thursday at two.

Parrish says the health district continues to offer free COVID vaccinations and boosters each day without an appointment.

