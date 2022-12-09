Brazos County Grand Jury Indictments On Charges Of Insurance Fraud From Winter Storm Uri And Cashing In Stolen Lottery Tickets

A Brazos County grand jury indicts a College Station woman on a charge of insurance fraud, almost 14 months after she was arrested. According to the College Station police arrest warrant, 47 year old Dametria Kendrick illegally received more than $17,000 dollars from false claims on her renters insurance policy following Winter Storm Uri in February of 2021. The insurance claims representative learned from the property manager there was no damage. That is after Kendrick told the insurance company that broken pipes resulted in two feet of water in her residence. Kendrick was released from jail two days after her arrest in October of last year after posting a $15,000 dollar bond.

The same grand jury indicted a former employee at a Bryan convenience store on a felony charge of cashing lottery prizes from tickets that she stole while on the job. Online records show it is the first of three visits to the Brazos County jail this year for 19 year old Jionna Lightfoot. According to the Bryan police arrest report, the store’s video cameras caught Lightfoot taking 19 scratch off tickets, where she won $585 dollars. Last week’s grand jury indictment followed her arrest last January. She was out on bond when online records show she was arrested in June for family violence assault causing bodily injury. After posting another bond, she was arrested last month on drug charges and was released after promising to make future court appearances.