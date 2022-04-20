Brazos County ESD 4 Calls for Sales Tax Election

Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 4, which covers the northwest portion of the county, has called for a sales and use tax proposition to be on the ballot for the May 7th special election.

Fire Chief Joe Warren says if approved by voters, funding generated from the sales tax would be used to expand station bays, purchase a new water pumper, and pay daytime station staff.

“All of our volunteers have jobs or are students at Texas A&M University, so during those hours of 8 to 5, it’s hard for them to respond to these calls,” said Warren.

Warren wants property owners in precinct four to know one thing.

“Property tax is not going up because of this election,” said Warren.

Warren says they will be at 1775 BBQ on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the same time on Saturday at Top of the Hill burger joint to show off their trucks and visit with the community if anyone wants more information.

News release from BCESD4:

The Board of Commissioners (the “Board”) of Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 4 (BCESD 4) has called for a proposition to be on the election ballot for Saturday, May 7, 2022 . This proposition, if so approved by voters, would authorize up to one-and-a-half percent (1.5%) to be captured by the District in all areas not yet at the state maximum sales tax rate of 8.25%.

The Board of Commissioners of BCESD 4 has been working with the Brazos County Precinct 4 Volunteer Fire Departments’ administration, staff, and membership to address the issues facing the District by developing a strategic plan. The three overarching goals outlined in the long- range plan are:

Paid daytime station staff and expanded stipends for volunteer firefighters

Expand station bays for housing apparatus

Purchase new pumper/water tender for responding

To fully realize these goals, additional funding will be needed, and sales tax is often considered by districts as a supplemental revenue stream.

By levying a Sales and Use Tax, BCESD 4 would be shifting a portion of the funding for emergency services from property owners to anyone buying taxable goods and services in the District. The current property tax rate approved by voters is $0.067249/$100 valuation. Instead of seeking voter approval to increase the property tax rate to the state maximum for modern emergency services districts of $0.10/$100 valuation, the Board of Commissioners has chosen to seek additional funding through sales tax.

Brazos County Emergency Services District No. 4 (BCESD 4) is a political subdivision of the State of Texas serving as a taxing district to support fire suppression and rescue services. Brazos County Emergency Services District 4 protects and serves an estimated 5,000 people who live and work in the 120 square miles located in northwestern Brazos County, Texas.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Michael Willett at 832-558-5714 x203 or email m.willett@touchstonedistrictservices.com. Additional district information can be found at https://brazoscountyesd4.org/election_information.