Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving Family Violence And Jail Assaults

For the second time in as many years, a 20 year old Bryan man is headed to prison for family violence assaults. An eight year sentence is part of a plea agreement between Estabaun Deleon and the Brazos County district attorney’s office. Deleon admitted to assaulting his pregnant girlfriend last December, then violating a protection order after assaulting the woman last January. According to Bryan police arrest reports, the victim was treated for the December assault in the police department lobby by medics. In January, the woman went to the hospital for treatment of multiple bruises and swelling to her head and arms. At the time of the attacks, Deleon was on parole from a 12 month sentence after admitting to throwing a knife at his then five year old sister in May of 2019.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office announces a College Station man admits to breaking into a home in April of last year, then commits three crimes while in the Brazos County jail. The plea agreement with 26 year old Dylan Currie includes a nine year prison sentence. The punishment covers striking and spitting at detention officers in June, last December, and in August of last year. The D-A’s news release states Currie previously went to prison for evidence tampering and a state jail for possession of a controlled substance.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office about the Dylan Currie case:

Dylan Currie, 26, pled guilty to three felony offenses and was sentenced to 9 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Wednesday. Currie was convicted of Assault Public Servant, Harassment of Public Servant and Attempted Harassment of a Public Servant.

Currie was an inmate at the Brazos County Jail on August 21, 2021. At that time, he became angry when a detention officer tried to move him from one cell to another and hit the officer. During the altercation, he attempted to spit blood onto the officer but missed him.

On December 8, 2021, Currie made several threats towards officers. He then spit at one of the detention officer three times, hitting him twice.

Assault of Public Servant and Harassment of Public Servant are both third degree felonies. Attempted Harassment of a Public Servant is a State Jail Felony.

As part of the plea agreement, the court took into consideration Currie’s admission of guilt to another instance of assaulting a guard on June 19, 2022. In that instance, Currie hit the officer and spit on

him as well.

Currie’s initial charge was for burglary of a habitation, in which he entered a home and spent time rummaging through the apartment looking for food and a shirt. Defendant also admitted guilt to that

charge as part of the plea.

Currie has previously been to prison for Tampering with Evidence and to State Jail for Theft and Possession of a Controlled Substance.