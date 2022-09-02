Brazos County District Court Plea Agreements Involving DWI And Violating Probation

A Bryan man admits in Brazos County district court to what is his third DWI conviction. As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 32 year old Gabriel Joseph Vasquez was sentenced to three years in prison. Prosecutors say Vasquez’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at .255. He was arrested by Bryan police two years ago after he was found asleep in his car that was parked outside a convenience store at four in the morning.

A Bryan man who admitted to endangering his 11 month old child in 2019 by dropping her while running and while he was intoxicated is headed to a state jail. This is after 22 year old Christian Barrios violated multiple conditions of a five year probation agreement. Court records state Barrios failed to take drug and alcohol tests nine times, he failed to complete a parenting skills program, he failed to perform 150 hours community service, and he failed to keep a job. According to the Bryan police arrest report, the child was treated at a hospital for a head injury after she was dropped in May of 2019 during a disturbance in downtown Bryan.