Brazos County District Court Jury Goes Home Early After A Plea Agreement On Multiple Charges

A Brazos County district court jury trial ended Wednesday (February 28) before the jury heard all the evidence.

The district attorney’s office says that they and a College Station man entered a plea agreement in multiple cases.

51 year old Corain Watson was sentenced to 30 years for possessing methamphetamine, misdemeanor family violence assault, and twice violating a protection order related to the assault.

The punishment was due in part to Watson’s criminal history, which online jail records show three prior trips to prison.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Corain Watson pled guilty and was sentenced to 30 years in prison for Continuous Violation of Bond Conditions in Family Violence Case.

The bond conditions were imposed by Judge Elliott after the defendant was arrested on charges of misdemeanor Assault Family Violence and felony Possession of a Controlled Substance on January 3, 2023.

In that incident, Mr. Watson was observed by multiple witnesses physically abusing his victim outside businesses along Harvey Road around lunchtime. Concerned citizens called for police assistance, and after an investigation on scene, Mr. Watson was arrested for family violence. During the search after arrest, police discovered methamphetamine in his possession.

After his arrest, Mr. Watson has violated the Court’s conditions of bond prohibiting him from contacting the victim by contacting her in December of 2023 and again in January of 2024.

On Monday, a jury trial in the 361st commenced. During the course of the trial, an agreement was reached between the State and the Defense. In the agreement, the defendant was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the offense of Continuous Violation of Bond Conditions and 30 years in prison for Possession of Methamphetamine, and the maximum sentence of one year in the county jail for assault family violence. These sentences will run concurrently.

The defendant’s criminal history included multiple convictions for theft, forgery, and robbery dating back to the early 1990s.

The District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the officers of College Station Police Department who assisted in the arrest of Mr. Watson for his family violence offense and drug offense in January of 2023 as well as the men and women of the Jury who heard the evidence against Mr. Watson up until the point this plea agreement was reached.

Statement from assistant Brazos County district attorneys Claire Love and Kevin Capps: “The defendant is a career criminal who assaulted a woman in public while carrying drugs. He believed no one in this community would stop him. We thank our citizens who stood up for this victim when she was under attack.”