Brazos County District Court Jury Decides Punishment Of A Bryan Woman Who Admits To Injuring Her Three Year Old Daughter Whose Remains Were Found In The Family Garden

A Brazos County district court jury decides the punishment for a Bryan woman who admitted to not seeking medical treatment for her three year old daughter…whose remains were found in the family garden.

37 year old Virginia Adams was sentenced to 75 years after pleading guilty to a charge of injuring her child by omission.

In June of 2018, the remains of Rayven Shields were found.

The jury deliberated four hours Thursday afternoon after Adams lawyer asked for 10 to 20 years and the district attorney’s office sought life in prison.

Adams can seek parole in about 27 years, which takes into account her time in jail since her arrest in August of 2018.

Adams boyfriend, who was also indicted, died last April from cancer.