Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Then Issues A Life Sentence For Burglary And Attempted Sexual Assault

A Brazos County district court jury convicted then sentenced a Montgomery man to life in prison for burglary and attempted sexual assault.

39 year old Christopher Quinn Williams was found guilty of breaking into a College Station apartment in April of 2018, then attempting to sexually assault a woman who was awakened.

Prosecutors quoted in a district attorney’s news release that “ten of the strongest and most courageous women you will ever find, faced down a serial offender” “and allowed” the “jury to end this monsters rein of terror.”

During the punishment phase of the trial, the jury heard cell phone or DNA evidence showing that Williams committed seven additional burglaries where he attempted sexual assaults.

Williams, who has been in the Brazos County jail for more than three years, faces a trial in Montgomery County on a stalking charge.

Christopher Williams was sentenced to Life in prison by the 272nd District Jury. Williams sentence followed his conviction on Wednesday for Burglary of a Habitation with Attempted Sexual Assault.

On April 22, 2018, College Station PD was dispatched to the Junction Apartment complex on a report of a burglary in progress. The victim reported that she was awakened to find a man in her apartment holding his hand over her mouth and attempting to put his hand into her underwear.

The victim struggled with the man and was able to scream. When the victim began screaming, the man ran off. The victim had a wet stain on her clothing which was later determined to be semen.

The burglary on April 22, 2018 matched the circumstances of a string of similar crimes and reports taken by the College Station Police Department between 2015 and 2018. In each of these burglaries, the suspect would enter into the victims’ residences through unlocked doors and would grope and attempt to sexually assault each victim. The victims all were college-aged females who reported that also report ed that the suspect ejaculated. College Station Police collected DNA from each crime scene and sent it off to various DNA labs to compare it to known suspects. No identity was immediately obtained and the profiles were entered into the FBI’s CODIS database.

In addition to burglarizing and attempting to sexually assault the victims, in some of these burglaries the victims also reported that soon after the incident they started receiving unwanted sexual text messages from an unknown number. These text messages frequently made reference to the burglary and contained information that would only have been known to the burglary suspect.

College Station Police tracked the number used to make the text messages to a texting app program. Further investigation into this program lead police to the Defendant’s address in Montgomery. A warrant was obtained for the Defendant’s DNA. Analysis revealed that the Defendant was the man terrorizing this community.

In punishment, prosecutors presented evidence of seven additional Burglaries where either cell phone or DNA evidence showed that the Defendant broke into the victims’ homes and attempted to sexually assault them. Prosecutors also presented evidence that while a teacher at a high school in Corpus Christi area, the Defendant had been removed from the school for sending inappropriate sexual text messages and asking to have sex with an underaged female student. Finally, prosecutors presented evidence of the Defendant’s current Stalking charge in Montgomery County, where the Defendant left notes and his semen in the dresser drawers of another female and evidence that the defendant was following a co-worker while on bond.

