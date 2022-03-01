Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts And Sentences Bryan Man Of His Sixth DWI

A Bryan man is found guilty of his sixth DWI.

The Brazos County district court jury that convicted 42 year old Jimmy Serna then sentenced him to 35 years.

The district attorney’s office says Serna has four prior convictions in Robertson County and a fifth in Robertson County.

Serna has been in jail since his arrest in January 2020. That’s after Bryan police saw Serna’s car fail to stop while officers were doing traffic control at William Joel Bryan and Texas during a severe thunderstorm.

Prosecutors say Serna’s blood alcohol level was .106.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

A man found guilty of felony driving while intoxicated was sentenced to 35 years in prison by a Brazos County Jury on Monday. This conviction is Jimmy Serna’s sixth for DWI.

On January 10, 2020, Serna was stopped by Bryan police after he failed to stop at the intersection of Texas and William J. Bryan. A backup officer arrived at the traffic stop and immediately noticed Serna had glassy red eyes. Police also detected the odor of alcohol coming from Serna.

Serna also admitted to drinking alcohol after he initially denied drinking. Police arrested Serna at the conclusion of standardized field sobriety tests and obtained a search warrant for his blood. Lab analysis of Serna’s blood revealed he had a blood alcohol concentration over .08 which is the legal limit in Texas.

Serna received his first DWI conviction in 2002 out of Robertson County where he received probation. Serna was given probation for his second DWI in 2006 out of Robertson County. Ultimately that probation was revoked to 32 days county jail. In 2009, Serna was initially placed on probation for his third DWI, a felony. That probation was ultimately revoked to a five year prison sentence in 2011 after Serna was arrested and ultimately convicted for his fourth DWI. Serna admitted he had consumed 24 beers before he got behind the wheel for his fourth DWI. Serna also received a five year prison sentence for the 2011 DWI. The 2009 and 2011 cases were both out of Robertson County.

In 2015, the defendant was arrested for felony DWI in Burleson County after he wrecked into another vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. The defendant was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for his 5th DWI. The defendant was on parole for the ten year prison sentence he received in the 2015 case when he was arrested on January 10, 2020.

Serna faced a “habitual offender” enhancement due to his prior prison trips for DWI. He faced a punishment range of 25 years to life in prison due to his criminal history.