Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts And Sentences A College Station Man For Aggravated Sexual Assault Of A Child

A Brazos County district court jury convicted then sentenced a College Station man to prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the district attorney’s office, the jury heard what prosecutors described as “courageous testimony” during the trial and punishment hearing from the 13 year old victim about how she was attacked multiple times over a six week period in 2019.

The victim reported what happened to her school counselor, who in turn contacted College Station police.

That led to the guilty verdict against 34 year old Martin Guzman and a 28 year sentence.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Martin Guzman was sentenced to 28 years in prison by a Brazos County jury on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The jury previously found him guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child on Wednesday.

On April 25, 2019, the victim, who was a 13 year old child living in the defendant’s home, spoke to her school counselor to report that the defendant had been sexually abusing her. The school reported the abuse to the College Station Police Department, who responded and began their investigation.

Detectives interviewed the counselor and victim, ultimately taking the victim to Scotty’s House for a forensic interview. The victim was living in a home in College Station with her mom, younger brother, younger sister, and the defendant, her step -father of nine years.

During her outcry, she described the defendant coming into her bedroom that she shared with her younger sister on multiple nights over the course of about six weeks. She described him moving her clothes and touching her inappropriately while she pretended to be asleep. The victim was further able to describe a number of details that the police were able to corroborate during their investigation.

During the trial, the jury heard the testimony of everyone from a juvenile friend of the victim, who encouraged and accompanied her as she went to the school counselor to speak up for the first time, to the

Scotty’s House forensic interviewer. They also heard from Detectives Kennedy and Marty with the College Station Police Department.

In addition, the jury heard the supportive testimony of the victim’s mother, who, upon learning of the abuse, left the defendant and never spent another night under the same roof. The jury also heard the courageous testimony of the victim, as she described her abuse.

After hearing the testimony and seeing evidence that corroborated the victim’s outcry, the jury deliberated and found the defendant guilty of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

In a subsequent punishment hearing, the jury heard from the victim of the offense for a second time. She gave additional testimony about further acts of touching and abuse she suffered at the defendant’s hands. She told the jury about what the trial meant to her, and explained her hopes for her future.