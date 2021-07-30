Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts An Elderly Ft. Worth Area Man Of Indecent Sexual Contact With A Six Year Old Girl That Took Place In 2014

A Brazos County district court jury took 75 minutes this week to convict an elderly man from suburban Fort Worth of sexual contact with a six year old girl in College Station seven years ago.

The victim, who is 13, was among those testifying at the trial of 77 year old James Bowen of Granbury.

Bowen and the district attorney’s office then made an agreement about punishment.

Bowen, who has significant breathing issues, was given the minimum prison term of two years.

He has been out of jail on bond since May of 2014. If he does not report to jail for transport to state custody by Monday, the sentence becomes five years.

Bowen will also be required to register as a sex offender and he has no right to appeal the conviction or punishment.