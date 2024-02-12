Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts A Man For The 1988 Sexual Assault Of A Child

In June 2018, a 34 year old woman told Bryan police she was sexually assaulted by her uncle in 1998. That led to the arrest of a Dallas area man.

The eighth time a trial date was set, a Brazos County district court jury on February 8 convicted 59 year old Derrick Maurice Johnson and handed down the maximum sentence of 20 years and a $10,000 dollar fine.

Prosecutors say the victim and two relatives testified about being attacked by Johnson in Bryan, Navasota, and San Antonio. All three told the jury they were afraid to tell anyone because they feared they would not be believed and that would get in trouble.

Johnson, who was arrested shortly after the victim contacted Bryan police in 2018, had been living east of Dallas.

Eight trial dates had been set, dating back to August of 2019.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

During trial, all three women testified about the abuse they suffered at the hands of Johnson. The jury also heard from two experts at Scotty’s House who provided information to the jury about child abuse disclosure and the response that victims of trauma may show.

Statement from Brazos County assistant district attorneys Kara Comte and Barrack Potter: “When a child abuse survivor discloses years of abuse, even as an adult, they deserve to receive justice. The ju-ry in this case finally gave three survivors the justice and closure they have been seeking for so long.”