Brazos County District Court Grand Jury Issues Direct Indictments Against A Navasota Man

March 30, 2022 Bill Oliver
Screen shots from Brazos County district court documents.
Photo of Adrian Fleeks from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
A Brazos County district court grand jury has issued direct indictments charging a Navasota man with armed robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The indictments leave out specific locations where the incidents took place last year.

On seperate days last June, 20 year old Adrian Fleeks is accused of using a gun to rob a victim. And he is accused of being one of three people who burglarized vehicles.

Fleeks remained in jailed Wednesday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $100,000 dollars.