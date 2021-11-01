Brazos County Crimestoppers Honors 40th Anniversary

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is honoring its 40th anniversary by highlighting at least 40 cases over the next 40 days.

Rob Santarsiero, Program Coordinator, says many of the featured cases will be cold cases.

“Old cases for families that we still want to get closure for. Above and beyond the 40 cases, Brazos County Crimestoppers never forgets,” says Santarsiero.

Santarsiero says they are also increasing the reward money by 40 percent.

“Any tips that lead to an arrest on any of the open cases that we are going to feature, regardless of if it’s next year when they call in, it will still be subject to a 40 percent increase,” says Santarsiero.

Over the past 40 years, Crimestoppers has assisted in over 2,800 arrests and almost 700 fugitives captured, resulting in 3,400 cases closed.

“We wouldn’t be able to have done anything that we’ve been able to accomplish over the last 40 years without the community. And I want the community to be aware that regardless of how old some of these cases are, we haven’t forgotten,” says Santarsiero.

Click HERE for more information and to see the daily featured case.

Listen to “Brazos County Crimestoppers Honoring 40th Anniversary” on Spreaker.