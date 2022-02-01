Brazos County Crime Stoppers Announces Tips Assist Finding Local Woman Charged In Six Felony Criminal Cases

Less than 12 hours after Brazos County Crime Stoppers asked the public’s assistance to find a Bryan woman charged in two felony property crime cases, she is in the Brazos County jail.

According to online jail records, 31 year old Halee Luce was arrested on warrants charging her with enhanced forgery between $2,500 and $30,000 dollars and fraudulent use of identifying information from November 1 of last year.

The online records also show Luce is being held for possessing a prohibited item in a correctional facility and drug possession from November 1 of last year and drug possession charges from June of 2019 and July of 2018.

Luce, who was arrested Monday night, remained in jail Tuesday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $173,000 dollars.

Crime Stoppers coordinator Rob Santarsiero says they are four for four this year in arresting people, thanks to the assistance of the public and the media.

Original story:

Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering reward money to find a Bryan woman who is charged in two felony property crime cases.

Two warrants have been issued for 31 year old Halee Luce.

Luce is accused of two forgery of financial instruments.

Both cases, which took place in 2021, involve amounts between $2,500 and $30,000 dollars.

The information can be submitted by calling 979-775-TIPS (8477, submitting a web tip at www.brazos.crimestoppersweb.com, or using the P3 app.