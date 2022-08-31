Brazos County Commissioners Tell 13 Public Speakers That There Is Not Enough Time To Reconsider Voting And Budget Requests

This week’s Brazos County commission meeting began with more than 30 minutes of public comments from two groups of speakers.

At the end of the meeting, a commission majority decided it was too late to consider a request to return early voting for this November’s election to the memorial student center (MSC).

And it was too late to schedule another meeting to discuss reducing the proposed property tax rate and spending in next year’s Brazos County budget.

Seven Texas A&M students opposed moving early voting from the MSC to College Station city hall.

Six public speakers called on the commission to reduce the property tax rate more than one cent and/or reduce spending in the fiscal year 2023 budget.

Brazos County commissioners will hold public hearings on the tax rate and the budget for the 2023 fiscal year next Tuesday, September 6, starting at nine a.m.

Click below for comments from the August 30, 2022 Brazos County commission meeting.

Listen to “Brazos County commissioners tell 13 public speakers it is too late to reconsider voting and budget requests” on Spreaker.