Brazos County Commissioners Take Next Steps On Two Road Projects

February 22, 2023 Bill Oliver

Brazos County commissioners take the next steps on two road projects during Tuesday’s meeting.

What is called the first phase of the Old Reliance project is actually rebuilding a portion of Wallis Road from Old Reliance to the Bryan city limits. Commissioners gave the green light on Tuesday to seek bids. And a committee was appointed that will review the proposals. A construction timeline has not been announced.

Commissioners also approved spending another $50,000 dollars on the engineering costs of rebuilding Peach Creek Road for further testing of construction materials.

There was no discussion on either item prior to unanimous votes.