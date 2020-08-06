Brazos County Commissioners Table Burn Ban A Second Consecutive Week

For the second straight week, Brazos County commissioners table action to enact a burn ban.

That’s after deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware reported most of the county has at least minimum moisture.

County judge Duane Peters says the item will remain on the agenda until “we start getting enough rain that we don’t really have to worry about it.”

Click below for comments from Jason Ware and Duane Peters:

As of Thursday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service, burn bans were posted in Robertson, Milam, and Waller counties.