Brazos County Commissioners Surprise Retired Sheriff Chris Kirk

In his third year after retiring as Brazos County sheriff, Chris Kirk returned to a county commission meeting.

It was public knowledge that Kirk was receiving proclamations from county judge Duane Peters and College Station mayor John Nichols, both in recognition of Kirk’s 24 years as sheriff.

What left Kirk almost speechless, was hearing that the sheriff’s administration building will now be in his name.

Kirk said his 40 year career at the sheriff’s office began with making a choice for a night job while attending graduate school at Texas A&M to work as a jail officer instead of taking a job as a waiter.

