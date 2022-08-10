Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Wildfire Update

Tuesday’s Brazos County commission meeting included a wildfire update from deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware.

During the past week there were five fires that burned less than ten acres.

Ware also reported Brazos County has at its disposal, one airplane tanker, two helicopters, two bulldozers, and two Texas A&M forest service engines with firefighters that are staffed in Brazos County.

Brazos County continues to provide mutual aid in surrounding counties.

Ware noted the limited rainfall has not lessened the critical fire danger, because it takes no time for moisture to evaporate.

