Brazos County Commissioners Receive A Rare Explanation Of A Budget Amendment Request

This week’s (January 16) regular Brazos County commission meeting was cancelled.

Last week’s regular meeting (January 9) was the first time in who knows how long that a routine vote by commissioners without discussion was interrupted.

The routine consideration of budget amendments was interrupted by county auditor Katie Conner. She wanted to answer questions that came up about transferring $305,000 dollars from the county’s fund for supplies to discretionary spending in order to avoid a shortfall.

Conner said she wanted to explain the transfer now rather that wait until this summer when they are putting together next year’s county budget.

Commissioners approved the amendment after thanking Conner for her explanation.

Click HERE to read and download information about the budget amendment that was approved at the January 9, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Katie Conner during the January 9, 2024 Brazos County commission meeting.