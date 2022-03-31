Brazos County Commissioners Learn The Road And Bridge Department Will Begin Testing Traffic Calming Measures

A neighborhood meeting this week involving the Brazos County road and bridge department and residents just outside of Bryan discussed how to resolve traffic issues on a curve along Elmo Weedon Road.

County commissioner Russ Ford, who attended the gathering, reported during Tuesday’s commission meeting that traffic calming measures will be tested.

After the meeting, Ford told WTAW News that motorists driving Elmo Weedon Road will see painting on the pavement showing a reduced speed.

Ford told WTAW News there will be no constructed traffic calming devices such as speed bumps and roundabouts, which were built in the city of Bryan in recent years.

